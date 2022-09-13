Leeds’ games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have been called off over the past week, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch’s passing saw last weekend’s Premier League schedule brought to a halt as the league’s decision-makers opted for a blanket postponement in order to pay respects during a period of National Mourning.

Due to arrangements for Her Majesty’s state funeral next Monday, this weekend’s fixture between Leeds and Manchester United at Old Trafford has also been called off, along with Chelsea vs Liverpool and Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

This relates to policing concerns at said fixtures as officers and expert security officials are seconded to Westminster for the Queen’s funeral.

As a result, Leeds now face a 29-day break between Premier League fixtures.

Their next league outing comes on October 2, 2022 versus Aston Villa, over four weeks on from the 5-2 defeat at Brentford.

Despite this gap in the senior team’s schedule, Leeds’ Under-21 side are in action at Elland Road this week and will play two more games in the interim period between first-team matches.

Leeds fans face a wait until October 2nd for a taste of Premier League action again (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

This Friday, September 16, the young Whites welcome Southampton to Elland Road for a Premier League 2 clash, in which it is now possible that selected first-team players will feature in order to retain match sharpness.

Four days later, the Under-21s are back in action away to Crewe Alexandra in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Then, following September’s international break, Leeds’ Under-21s take on Stoke City at the LNER Community Stadium in York, once again in PL2.