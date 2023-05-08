The young Whites defeated Aston Villa’s youngsters for the third time by a 2-1 scoreline this season in their PL2 play-off semi-final at Elland Road on Monday evening. Close to 4,000 spectators filed into the ground to witness Leeds come from behind during the first half and book their place in this year’s play-off finale.

Leeds’ promotion hopes took a blow late last month when the side were beaten by West Bromwich Albion in their last regular season fixture of the campaign, meaning the team would need to rely on the play-off route if they were to achieve their goal of promotion.

The PL2 schedule pitted United against Villa at Elland Road, owing to Leeds finishing higher in the Division 2 standings. By the same token, Leeds’ Under-21s will have home advantage in their play-off final contest.

Mateo Joseph scored Leeds' equaliser in their play-off semi-final triumph over Aston Villa (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A date and venue is to be arranged for their tie with Nottingham Forest, but it is confirmed that Leeds will play either at York’s LNER Community Stadium or Elland Road in their season finale.

Goals from Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins during the first half on Monday night cancelled out Brad Young’s early opener for the Villans. Leeds rallied, having struggled down the right flank with Kadan Young proving a difficult customer for Charlie Allen, who despite nominally featuring as an attacking player, was deployed at full-back on the night.

Club record transfer Georginio Rutter was accommodated by Paco Gallardo’s side and played his part in Leeds’ two goals, his powerful strike earning the corner which provided Joseph’s equaliser. Then, it was the Frenchman’s hold-up and lay-off to Sean McGurk which set the diminutive midfielder away to assist Sonny Perkins’ improvised finish for the match’s decisive goal.

Skipper Joseph played an important role, dropping deep and operating on the left-hand side of Leeds’ attack to facilitate Rutter through the middle, while the aforementioned McGurk produced a performance of the highest order, creating chances from the beginning until his second half substitution.

Leeds have previously beaten play-off finalists Forest by five goals to one this season, however the team did lose out 1-0 in the return fixture at the beginning of January.