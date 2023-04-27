If you look at our final fixtures, I'm sure there's going to be some surprises along the way but Leicester at home was earmarked for three points, of that there's no doubt. To get only one for me felt very disappointing, especially when you consider how in the first half we eventually got at their defence. In the second half when we required that bit of nous, it just didn't happen for us.

The team news was always going to be interesting, there was always going to be debate.

Willy Gnonto sitting on the bench is obviously a surprise. I can't quite get to grips with why exactly. That question has been put to the manager and he's the only one who can answer that. There was an injury in the international break, he's now seemingly fully fit and I suppose we have to understand that there are four very good wide men and interchanging them, depending who isn't quite in form, doesn't really weaken the side. But there is no doubt when you look back to when we've needed inspiration, Gnonto was willing to provide that so for me it's a strange one. At the end of the day the manager has to make those decisions, he knows exactly why and I'm sure do it for the best of the team. Gnonto not being introduced in our time of need can't be anything but a surprise, however.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Javi Gracia, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on April 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

For me Brenden Aaronson has been struggling in the number 10 role so I certainly expected that change. In midfield the options are a little bit more limited but the team that went out there, whatever the names or the formation, I don't think that is the most important part. For me the most important part is the togetherness, the mentality and character. That was better, considering the last couple of games, at least.

The thing that was frustrating in the second half was our lack of ability to keep the ball. You will get pushed back by the opposition, you might have to defend deep and bravery has to come to the fore. But we didn't get on the ball anywhere near enough, we really struggled in possession. We know we have good players out wide, that's our strength and they need the ball in certain areas of the pitch but we just couldn't do it. So we got pushed back further and further and ultimately conceded. At home you expect to take the game to the opposition and it took us a long time to muster that in the second half, right near the end in fact with two wonderful chances.

As for the positives it was great to see Illan Meslier come back strong after some adversity. He's still relatively inexperienced in age, even if he's played a lot of games, and it takes character to respond to mistakes like the ones at Fulham. That double save was fantastic and he wasn't to know the second would have been ruled out through offside. He did well.

Rodrigo had the bit between his teeth, as well. He was on the edge for most of the game and clearly determined to show fans that he was giving everything. Sometimes, with his body language and temperament, supporters have questioned him but I thought he worked really hard and showed quality as well. The booking was always coming, the only surprise was that it didn't come earlier and that was probably his race run because we couldn't risk a red, or risk his fitness by giving him too many minutes. Rodrigo was closer to Bamford, which is important, he was in and around him and since he's come back from injury that was probably his best game. Sadly it just wasn't enough to give him and us three points.

So it's really difficult now. The games are running out and both Manchester City and Newcastle United stand out as games from which a result will be extremely difficult for us to take. Of the three others, Bournemouth away is huge, it's a must-win, simple as that. At West Ham we've got to hope they're still distracted by Europe and as for Spurs at home, who knows.

You can always look at the opposition but I think we really have to look at ourselves and provide five complete performances and we've struggled to do that throughout the season. And that's what we need to strive for. Everything on paper may not go your way but the odd result will crop up and we have to make sure we produce performances to give ourselves the best chance. Can we do it? Yes, we still can. There are still possibilities. Is it getting more difficult? It really is. We're looking at every single result elsewhere because we might need a little help here and there as well but it does look like the points tally won't need to be as high as I thought.