Gracia has revealed that the Colombian sustained a season-ending problem in the first half against Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night. It caps an injury-ravaged debut season at Leeds for Sinisterra following his summer arrival from Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old has started just 13 of the Whites’ Premier League games due to hamstring, foot and now ankle issues. This latest problem might require surgery but the club are waiting for the swelling to go down before a decision is made. The expectation is that, either way, the injury would keep Sinisterra out for around eight weeks.

“Luis will be out for the rest of the season,” said the head coach.

"I think it is something in his ankle, his ligaments. It was after a tackle, his ankle was [damaged] and this injury is coming like that. It’s tough for us to lose key players but I prefer not to complain, be positive, give value to all the players I have. I have enough players to compete better, try to work with them and find with them the way to compete better to get the results we need and achieve the objective we have.”

Gracia might also be without Max Wober for the crunch battle with fellow relegation-battlers Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four outings to put themselves on the cusp of safety. The Austrian defender took a whack at Fulham last weekend and sat out the Leicester draw on Tuesday night.

“In this moment he is not training with the team, tomorrow we will see if he can help the team,” said Gracia.