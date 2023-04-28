Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's relegation rivals rocked by fresh triple injury blow with star's season over

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have suffered a fresh triple injury blow, with a star’s season now over.

By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read

Nottingham Forest drew level on points with fifth-bottom Leeds through Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Brighton but victory came at a cost for Steve Cooper’s side. Wales international full back Neco Williams had to be stretchered off following a collision with team mate Brennan Johnson and Forest boss Cooper has revealed that Williams is now out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his jaw. As part of a triple blow, Forest also lost both Moussa Niakhaté and Taiwo Awoniyi during the victory and both players will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

As quoted by Nottingham Forest’s official website, Cooper said of Williams: "Everybody saw the collision on the pitch and when someone gets stretchered off you always fear the worst. He's had an operation which has gone well, but it rules him out for the season and now he's on the road to recovery. It's a difficult situation for him, he's recently got back into the team and he's been playing well. He was playing with confidence, so it's a blow for him and a blow for us."

Of Niakhaté and Awoniyi, Cooper added: “It’s still a bit inconclusive on Moussa. We’ll have to see in regards to tomorrow. He definitely did the right thing coming off, he felt something in the game and we were able to make the change, but regards to the extent of his availability, we'll have to wait and see. Taiwo Awoniyi also took a real bang to his shoulder too, so these are all things we have to consider ahead of Saturday.”

TRIPLE BLOW: For Nottingham Forest and boss Steve Cooper, above. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.TRIPLE BLOW: For Nottingham Forest and boss Steve Cooper, above. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.
