Leeds are currently on the brink of relegation back to the second tier with just one Premier League fixture remaining this season. The team are two points adrift of safety and require victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the final day to stand any chance of top flight survival.

In the event of relegation, Leeds are expected to lose several first-team players, however even if the club stay up, the team is likely to lose important figures after two years battling it out at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Dates for next season’s summer and winter transfer windows have been released with the summer window set to open in less than a month’s time.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Angus Kinnear, Managing Director of Leeds United alongside Victor Orta, former Sporting Director of Leeds United prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 2023/24 summer transfer window will open on 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.

The 2023/24 winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.

The factors impacting on the specific dates include alignment with other European leagues and meeting FIFA’s requirement for transfer windows to be open for a maximum of 112 days in any one season.

These dates apply to both Premier League and Football League clubs, meaning if Leeds’ relegation is confirmed this weekend, the dates upon which they are permitted to sign players will remain the same.