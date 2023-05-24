Ex-Leeds United man shares powerful anti-racism message after teammate abuse

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has stood in solidarity with Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr after the Real Madrid forward was racially abused by home supporters at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium last weekend.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th May 2023, 12:25 BST- 2 min read

Inflammatory chanting was caught on camera directed towards the 22-year-old Madrid star, during Real’s 1-0 defeat in which the Brazilian was sent off during stoppage time.

Madrid’s fixture was halted as Vinicius brought abuse to the attention of the match officials however no action was taken at the time. Sections of the Spanish media have blamed Vinicius for antagonising the Valencian support, as he was purported to have made a gesture suggesting the club were going to be relegated.

It is not the first time the Brazilian has been subjected to racist abuse in LaLiga. Earlier this season, an effigy of the Rio de Janeiro-born attacker was hung from a bridge in January by Atletico Madrid supporters. Subsequent arrests have been made by Spanish police relating to that particular incident and the saddening scenes witnessed at Mestalla last weekend.

On Tuesday evening, during Barcelona’s fixture with Real Valladolid, former Leeds winger Raphinha threw his support behind the Real Madrid man as he was substituted at Estadio José Zorrilla.

The 25-year-old counts Vinicius as a teammate at international level despite their domestic club’s historic rivalry, and his show of solidarity was accompanied by a powerful message inscribed on his undershirt.

"As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war! We are together, Vini,” Raphinha had written in Portuguese and Spanish, in addition to raising his fist to the sky.

Raphinha was crowned a Spanish champion earlier this season as Barcelona secured the LaLiga title for the first time in four seasons.

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - MAY 23: Raphinha of FC Barcelona applauds the fans wearing a top with a message in support of Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid after the LaLiga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on May 23, 2023 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)VALLADOLID, SPAIN - MAY 23: Raphinha of FC Barcelona applauds the fans wearing a top with a message in support of Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid after the LaLiga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on May 23, 2023 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
