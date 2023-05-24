Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani offers new detail on ‘ambitious’ takeover plan

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has given more insight into his involvement of the proposed takeover of Italian club Sampdoria.

Radrizzani is a part of an asset management fund called Gestio Capital who sent a “binding offer” to take over the financially-struggling club last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday morning, he was pictured arriving at the club’s training base. The side were relegated from Serie A this season and also face a number of off-field problems with reports they are €200m in debt and they owe €13.5m in unpaid wages - which could see them handed a points deduction if the matter remains unresolved.

Speaking to Secolo XIX, via onefootball, Radrizzani opened up about his interest in the club.

He said: “We came to Genoa above all to get to know the Board, to introduce ourselves to them as professionals and to tell our background in sport and in the media.

“To explain our project, or rather our industrial plan for Sampdoria. We are ambitious. Aware of the history, culture and brand of this club. And of the passion and strength of its fans, who constitute a great value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radrizzani paid £45m to buy Leeds from Massimo Cellino in 2017 and financial figures released by Eleonora Sport Limited (ESL), the firm set up by Cellino to take control of Leeds in 2014, revealed in 2018 that Radrizzani completed his purchase of the Championship side with separate instalments of £20m and £25m.

Radrizzani’s involvement in the proposed move for Sampdoria comes with Leeds on the cusp of relegation and with off-field uncertainty around the club’s ownership.

Radrizzani has been the majority shareholder at Leeds since 2017 but 49ers Enterprises have increased their minority stake to 44 per cent since first becoming involved with the club in 2018.

The investment arm of NFL franchise San Franciso 49ers have the option to complete a full takeover by January 2024. A 49ers takeover is still thought to be possible in the event of relegation, but supporters will expect some clarity in the coming days rather than weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad