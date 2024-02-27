Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now preparing for an FA Cup clash with Chelsea after their memorable league win over Leicester City. The Whites are now back in the Championship title hunt, although automatic promotion of any kind will be the definition of success for Daniel Farke and his men this season.

The FA Cup won't be a particular focus for Leeds, but the Whites won't want to lose any momentum, and an upset against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would be some souvenir for this season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Smith's warning

Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith believes Chelsea need to be careful against Leeds on Wednesday night. He said: "I think this will be a dangerous one for Chelsea. Everyone thinks that they might have turned a corner, but this vibrant Leeds team will rock up to Stamford Bridge.

"All of the Chelsea fans will be expecting a win at home, but I think there might be a shock on the cards!” Leeds have won just one of their last 10 games against Chelsea.

Palmer title claim

Former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes the Whites have every chance of challenging Leicester for the title. "Honestly, if you had asked me this question five games ago - will anyone stop Leicester winning the title - I'd have said absolutely not," he told Football League World. "But Leeds United and Ipswich Town? They're setting such a pace, these two teams. Leeds have six wins on the bounce, and Ipswich four on the bounce, after struggling a bit before that.

"They're on 72 points each, six points behind Leicester and Leicester have lost their last two games to Middlesbrough, and of course, Leeds. Like I said, there are six points in it and I envisage Leeds coming on very strong, and I have been very impressed with Daniel Farke. It's game on. It's game on now. It's possible that one or both could catch Leicester, so it's going to be interesting to see.

