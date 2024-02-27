Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fanzine's seventh annual calendar has raised over £5,000 for charity - with The Square Ball pitching in an additional £200 to round up to a final sum of £5,500 - in addition to the group's fundraising for the likes of Andy's Man Club and The Samaritans which now totals over £150,000.

Over 1,000 calendars depicting the club's most famous and memorable goals were purchased with all proceeds going to the Leeds Cancer Centre and the Leeds Breast Cancer Research Action Group - via Leeds Hospital's Charity.

Illustrations of goals such as Jermaine Beckford at Old Trafford, Crysencio Summerville versus Liverpool and Pablo Hernandez's famous promotion strike at Swansea City all feature in the 2024 TSB calendar.

"Our annual calendars have now become a major design project of our year, with this year's theme being classic Leeds goals. Here's hoping to producing a promotion Calendar next year! We must thank or amazing design team who all donated their work free of charge and to everyone who bought a copy and supported us to help raise money for our friends at Leeds Hospitals Charity," TSB member and spokesperson Paul O'Dowd said.

"With someone close to The Square Ball having been treated in the Leeds Cancer Centre - thankfully with a full recovery - we saw what amazing work they do and we're proud to continue to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause."

The Square Ball's donation in 2024 surpasses the total raised through calendar sales in each of the two previous years, with £3,000 and £5,000 raised in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“Congratulations to The Square Ball for another successful year of calendar sales," fundraising director Paul Watkins said. "We’re incredibly grateful for their ongoing support of Leeds Hospitals Charity, particularly this latest effort to benefit Leeds Cancer Centre and Breast Cancer Research Action Group.

"The year-on-year success of their fundraising is also testament to the generosity of Leeds United fans, determined to support their local hospitals.

"The money raised will be used to fund projects that make a real difference to patients and their families, enhancing the care Leeds Cancer Centre already provides. This includes life-saving equipment, research into rare diseases, and helping to bring hope, happiness and home comforts to every bedside.”