Leeds United already know how much money an FA Cup win over Chelsea would be worth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United already know what prize money is on offer ahead of Wednesday night's FA Cup clash with Chelsea. The Whites return to action at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, bidding for a spot in the quarter-finals of the historic competition.
Daniel Farke's men may be fully focused on securing promotion from the Championship, but the FA Cup will always be a carrot for players, given the competition's reputation. There is also the lure of prize money, with the FA making cash available for winners of each round of the competition, while clubs also split gate money at 45%.
So far, Leeds have brought in £225,000 in prize money from the FA Cup, not including ticket money, earning £105,000 from the third round and £120,000 from the fourth. A further £225,000 is on offer for the winners of the fifth round, meaning Leeds will be able to double their prize money with a win at Stamford Bridge.
After that point, the prize money only gets bigger and bigger. A quarter-final gets each winner £450,000 and the semi-final winners get as much as £1million. There is also £1million available for losing the final, so those who win the semi-finals are guaranteed a minimum of an additional £2million in prize money. The winner of the competition receives a prize of £2million.
Adding up the gate receipts and additional TV money for those whose fixtures are selected for the box, the FA Cup can be a good vehicle for earning money for clubs involved, and Leeds are already benefitting from it this season, hoping to keep adding prize money on Wednesday night.