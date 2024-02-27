Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James are all listed as doubtful for the trip to Chelsea on Wednesday night with Farke keen to protect his most important attackers ahead of Saturday lunchtime's visit to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Leeds' primary goal this season is to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, despite the team's cup run which could see them book their place in the quarter final with a surprise victory over defeated Carabao Cup finalists Chelsea this week.

Here is the XI we expect Farke to name at Stamford Bridge.

1 . Illan Meslier - GK Whites' keeper Meslier is likely to be the man keeping his place between the sticks.

2 . Connor Roberts - RB Roberts may be handed a full debut in Leeds' cup clash with the Blues

3 . Joe Rodon - CB Rodon is likely to feature at the heart of Farke's defence.

4 . Ethan Ampadu - CB Given the calibre of opponent, Farke may prefer ex-Chelsea man Ampadu alongside Rodon instead of the more senior Liam Cooper.

5 . Junior Firpo - LB Firpo can be expected to remain at left-back, although Sam Byram may see some minutes off the bench.