Leeds United ‘think’ about La Liga transfer as relegation rivals eye new move

Leeds United are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League heading into the weekend. They beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home last time out.

They take on Crystal Palace at Elland Road in their upcoming game. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper on radar

Leeds are reportedly considering a summer move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Spanish news outlet Fichajes claim the Whites will ‘think’ about a swoop for the Georgia international at the end of this season along with fellow top flight outfit Leicester City.

The 22-year-old could be seen by the Yorkshire club as a potential long-term replacement for Illan Meslier between the sticks. He has been with his current club since 2021 and has made the number one spot his own over recent times.

Relegation rivals eye experienced boss

Leeds’ relegation rivals Leicester could apparently turn to Sam Allardyce as they weigh up who to pick as their next manager. The Foxes decided to part company with Brendan Rodgers following their poor run of form and have a big decision to make.