It’s Easter and there will be days of football action across the country for supporters to enjoy over the long weekend across the Premier League and EFL.

Leeds United are in action on Sunday as Crystal Palace make the trip to Elland Road with Javi Gracia’s side looking to build on their important 2-1 over Nottingham Forest this weekend. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds as the rumour mill keeps spinning.

The Whites are said to have ‘leapfrogged’ league rivals Everton in the race to sign a much sought-after striker in the summer but remain far from the only club keen on the player. Elsewhere, reports from the continent say that Leeds have ‘aready made a decision’ on a midfielder signing but it will be contingent on them avoiding relegation this season. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, April 6:

Leeds United leapfrog Everton in race to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United now lead Everton in the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer. The 24-year old forward has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season including 18 in the EFL Championship with only Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom having netted more.

The report claims that Leeds have ‘registered their interest’ in bringing the Swede to Elland Road in the summer but will face competition from the Toffees as well as Fulham who are also thought to be keen. Gyokeres current contract with Coventry expires in 2024.

Leeds United ‘have already made a decision’ on Weston McKennie

Leeds United ‘have already decided’ to sign Weston McKennie permanently from Juventus in the summer but only if they avoid relegation this season, according to Italian publication Calciomercato. The Whites have an option in the USA international’s loan contract to sign him at the end of the season for €34.5million (around £30 million).