DAVID WATKINS

The win against Forest on Tuesday, together with favourable results elsewhere, propelled the Mighty Whites up to the heady heights of 13th in the table this week.

It’s so congested though that only two points separate us from Bournemouth in 18th.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford reacts on the floor during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Tuesday April 4, 2023. (Pic: PA)

We are at the stage of the season now when any slip-up can suddenly plunge any one of the threatened sides into that bottom three and hence why the Crystal Palace game is yet another must-win fixture.Many observers waxed lyrical over the Palace performance and result against Leicester last time out, Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge in his latest stint with the Eagles.

Palace adopted an all-out attack philosophy in that one and it appeared to work but I suspect some of their success was built on Leicester’s shortcomings.The performance on Tuesday was superb in all respects bar that old failing of ours, the lack of clinical finishing.

Put that right this weekend, and we ought to bring down the Palace.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Crystal Palace 1.

NEIL GREWER

Both teams are on a high following victories last time out, but Leeds have the better form over the last few games.

This is not a must-win game, but a must-not-lose game.

The Leeds performance on Tuesday was very good and as a result Javi Gracia has many nice selection questions as without Tyler Adams, Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, Leeds overran Forest.

Palace will be a harder nut to crack and finishing needs to improve as chances will be less frequent than Tuesday.

Roy Hodgson has already improved Palace, but Gracia has done likewise at Leeds and we can now see Gracia’s tactics benefiting the team and the team developing together.Weston McKennie and Marc Roca both had their best games for the club on Tuesday and worked well together and I look forward to seeing further developments in this partnership. With good attacking options available from the bench I am expecting goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Crystal Palace 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a much-needed win in midweek, many United fans may have found themselves having a less stressful week. But, with another relegation six-pointer to come on Sunday any relaxation might be short-lived.

Leeds will have to be at their best again if they are to beat a Crystal Palace side who sit one league place above their hosts. Despite their higher position, the visitors are by no means clear of danger.Under Roy Hodgson they claimed their first league win of 2023 last weekend but, in the process, lost Wilfried Zaha to injury. After some difficult shifts in recent weeks, this news may be music to Luke Ayling’s ears.Luis Sinisterra was outstanding in the week so he will be looking to start again, while Patrick Bamford’s hold-up play was vital in getting the three points.With tougher fixtures to come in May, Leeds must bank all the points they can in the remaining weeks of April.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Crystal Palace 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After an important 2-1 over Nottingham Forest in midweek, Sunday will bring Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace to Elland Road.

To be honest, the United scoreline should have at least doubled but good chances were once again squandered.

Palace a few weeks ago sacked Patrick Vieira after a run of poor results that sent them down the table. Last week they also lost the services of Wilfried Zaha who is now out for the rest of the season.

After Tuesday’s important win we shall see if Javi Gracia decides to stick or twist with his starting line-up.

Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville came on in the second half and Willy Gnonto was included in the match-day squad but wasn’t involved. But Gracia may well decide to leave the line-up unchanged.

It’s another tough game but if Leeds can get another three points we will be in a healthy position with some tough games to play.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Crystal Palace 0.

MIKE GILLAfter Tuesday's heroics the increasingly confident Whites face a slightly tougher task against Crystal Palace.

Let’s hope that Palace have already enjoyed their new manager bounce and are ready to surrender three points.What Roy Hodgson brings to his old friends is questionable as the concept of 'a safe pair of hands' is a debatable one in modern football.Against the awful Forest, the Whites were starting to look more like their old selves right down to their wastefulness in front of goal.Javi Gracia said after the match that he has a quality group of players and most people would agree with him.His selections for Sunday will be interesting and you get the feeling that he makes better use of his squad than his predecessor ever did.If they can be more clinical, then they are more than capable of beating Palace and quite a few other Premier League sides.Lots of noise is needed and should be available from our fired-up fans!