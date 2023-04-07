News you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds United player's contract gallery and how long they have left after Harrison's new long-term deal

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison penned a new contract on Thursday which is due to expire in the summer of 2028

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST

The Whites have tied Harrison down to a long-term commitment at Elland Road just two months on from nearly departing the club altogether. Leeds were close to selling the 26-year-old England hopeful to relegation rivals Leicester City in the January transfer window but during the player’s medical at the Foxes’ Seagrave training facility, thought better of their intention to sell and recalled Harrison.

The player admits he felt vulnerable returning to the club after all but agreeing to make a permanent exit, however recent form and a resurgence under new coach Javi Gracia has reasserted his importance to the team and supporters.

Here is a breakdown of each and every Leeds United first-team player’s contract situation and how long they have remaining on their current deals.

Meslier remains on a long-term contract at Leeds, although the club are keen to extend his stay a little longer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier: June 2026

Meslier remains on a long-term contract at Leeds, although the club are keen to extend his stay a little longer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Klaesson has only made one senior appearance for Leeds since arriving two summers ago (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

2. Kristoffer Klaesson: June 2025

Klaesson has only made one senior appearance for Leeds since arriving two summers ago (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Joel Robles signed a one-year deal last summer to be Illan Meslier's back-up. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

3. Joel Robles: June 2023

Joel Robles signed a one-year deal last summer to be Illan Meslier's back-up. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Austrian international Wober is another on a long-term contract, set to expire in four years' time (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

4. Max Wober: June 2027

Austrian international Wober is another on a long-term contract, set to expire in four years' time (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill

