Every Leeds United player's contract gallery and how long they have left after Harrison's new long-term deal
Leeds United winger Jack Harrison penned a new contract on Thursday which is due to expire in the summer of 2028
The Whites have tied Harrison down to a long-term commitment at Elland Road just two months on from nearly departing the club altogether. Leeds were close to selling the 26-year-old England hopeful to relegation rivals Leicester City in the January transfer window but during the player’s medical at the Foxes’ Seagrave training facility, thought better of their intention to sell and recalled Harrison.
The player admits he felt vulnerable returning to the club after all but agreeing to make a permanent exit, however recent form and a resurgence under new coach Javi Gracia has reasserted his importance to the team and supporters.
Here is a breakdown of each and every Leeds United first-team player’s contract situation and how long they have remaining on their current deals.