Leeds United winger Jack Harrison penned a new contract on Thursday which is due to expire in the summer of 2028

The Whites have tied Harrison down to a long-term commitment at Elland Road just two months on from nearly departing the club altogether. Leeds were close to selling the 26-year-old England hopeful to relegation rivals Leicester City in the January transfer window but during the player’s medical at the Foxes’ Seagrave training facility, thought better of their intention to sell and recalled Harrison.

The player admits he felt vulnerable returning to the club after all but agreeing to make a permanent exit, however recent form and a resurgence under new coach Javi Gracia has reasserted his importance to the team and supporters.

Here is a breakdown of each and every Leeds United first-team player’s contract situation and how long they have remaining on their current deals.

1 . Illan Meslier: June 2026 Meslier remains on a long-term contract at Leeds, although the club are keen to extend his stay a little longer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Kristoffer Klaesson: June 2025 Klaesson has only made one senior appearance for Leeds since arriving two summers ago (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . Joel Robles: June 2023 Joel Robles signed a one-year deal last summer to be Illan Meslier's back-up. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Max Wober: June 2027 Austrian international Wober is another on a long-term contract, set to expire in four years' time (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales