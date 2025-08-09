Leeds United face AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fans will get their first look at Lucas Perri this afternoon with the goalkeeper set to make his debut against AC Milan.

Daniel Farke’s side are at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for their final -pre-season friendly of the summer, with Everton’s visit to Elland Road just nine days away. The Whites have been unbeaten so far, drawing against Manchester United and Villarreal with two wins over German opposition sandwiched between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are expected to face a stern test in Dublin and in what is their final opportunity to prepare in-game, Farke appears to have named his strongest available line-up. And that includes Perri, who has recovered from a minor injury to start between the posts.

The YEP reported on Perri’s presence in the travelling squad on Saturday morning and he will make his non-competitive debut against Milan. Leeds spent north of £15million on the Brazilian goalkeeper whose arrow-like throw will no doubt be well-received inside the Aviva Stadium.

Ahead of Perri is Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, the pair most likely to start against Everton with £15m centre-back arrival Jaka Bijol suspended. Jayden Bogle missed last weekend’s meeting with Villarreal due to a hip flexor injury and remains sidelined, with Farke expected to provide an update post-match. Gabriel Gudmundsson keeps his place on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have enjoyed plenty of variation in midfield and with Farke seemingly opting to go 4-3-3- again, Ao Tanaka gets the nod alongside club captain Ethan Ampadu and £17.4m arrival Anton Stach. Dan James has recovered from a minor injury to start in a Championship title-winning front three alongside Willy Gnonto and striker Joel Piroe.

Leeds line-up: Perri; Schmidt, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Cairns, Bijol, Byram, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Harrison, Chadwick, Gray Nmecha

AC Milan line-up: Terracciano; Magni, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Estupinan; Sala, Musah, Jashari; Chukwueze, Okafor, Gimenez

Subs: Ricci, Modric, Maignan, Tomori, Pietro, Thiaw, Sia, Bartesaghi, Dutu, Pittarella, Coubis, Eletu, Saelemaekers, Torriani