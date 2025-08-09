Leeds United team news from Dublin ahead of the club’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

Leeds United's new goalkeeper signing Lucas Perri has travelled to Dublin for the friendly against AC Milan, along with one of last week's injury victims.

The YEP understands that the Brazilian stopper is among the travelling party, alongside winger Dan James. The pair both sat out last weekend's 1-1 Elland Road draw with Villarreal.

Perri arrived at Leeds with a pre-existing niggle that he has been rehabilitating at Thorp Arch, while James had a 'light injury concern' according to Daniel Farke.

Player’s future is up in the air

But Jayden Bogle, whose hip flexor problem was giving Farke concern last week, is not thought to have made the trip to Dublin. The manager is expected to give an update on the right-back's condition after the game.

And the YEP understands that Illan Meslier has not travelled for the game. The Frenchman's future is up in the air at Leeds this summer following the arrival of Perri, who along with Karl Darlow will form a one-two pairing for the Premier League.