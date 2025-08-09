Dublin has become a sea of yellow, white and blue ahead of Leeds United’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan. Tens of thousands of fans have descended on the city and will soon be inside the Aviva Stadium to watch Daniel Farke’s side round off their summer preparations ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

While a large number of fans have endured problems with delayed or cancelled flights, it has not stopped a huge number from making it to Dublin where they have spent much of Saturday morning fuelling up with food and drink. There has been a huge variety of shirts as well, both retro and vintage, with sales of this season’s blue away design clearly popular already.