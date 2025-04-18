Getty Images

Daniel Farke provided an update on the Leeds United squad ahead of this evening’s trip to Oxford.

Leeds United have just four games left to retain their automatic promotion place and the first of those fixtures takes them to Oxford United this evening. Daniel Farke’s side are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United following last week’s 2-1 win over Preston North End, with a Premier League return now looking more likely than not.

Promotion is by no means wrapped up, however, and Sheffield United’s recent 1-0 defeat at Oxford is evidence this evening’s clash will be no walkover. The U’s aren’t yet safe from relegation and so will be fighting for their lives, with Gary Rowett overseeing a significant improvement since arriving in December, particularly at home.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s trip down south, Leeds boss Farke insisted there will be no complacency within his squad regardless of results elsewhere earlier in the day. He also provided a comprehensive update on the state of his Whites squad and the YEP has all the latest below.

Daniel James

The latest: Red-hot winger James limped off during the second-half of last week’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough and was not involved at all against Preston, with Farke confirming the presence of a slight hamstring issue. Any kind of strain or tear could easily have ended the Welshman’s season but it appears the problem was picked up in good time, with hope of a return over the Easter weekend.

What Farke said: "With Daniel James it looks slightly better. It's fair to say we'll definitely have him available for the Monday game [vs Stoke City]. If he's able to play a part at Oxford it's a late decision. We're trying everything to make him available but we'll take the decision late after training."

Possible return date: Friday, April 18 (vs Oxford)

Joe Rothwell

The latest: Rothwell has now missed three games with a calf injury picked up while preparing for Leeds’ trip to Luton Town earlier this month, which has left Farke a little light in central midfield as Ethan Ampadu drops in at centre-back. The on-loan Bournemouth man was initially pencilled in for a return after the Easter weekend and there is still hope he’ll have a role to play in the final two games of the season.

What Farke said: "Joe Rothwell will definitely miss this weekend's games, we hope to have him available for the last home game against Bristol City."

Possible return date: Monday, April 28 (vs Bristol City)

Pascal Struijk

The latest: Struijk did make it into the team at Luton but was forced off just minutes before full-time with a foot injury. He was quickly ruled out of the midweek trip to Middlesbrough but further scans revealed a fracture, which has unfortunately ruled Leeds’ vice captain out for the season and some distance into the summer.

What Farke said: “With Pascal Struijk, today, I can also officially confirm that the season is over for him. It's a fracture in his foot. Thank God, he doesn't need surgery, but he will definitely be out for about 10 weeks so he will just be ready when pre-season starts for the next season but he won't play a game during this season anymore. That's obviously bad news.”

Possible return date: Pre-season

Sam Chambers

The latest: It’s been a memorable season for Chambers, who earned his first-team debut in November before starting in Leeds’ FA Cup fourth-round defeat at home to Millwall, looking sharp on both occasions. The 18-year-old might have hoped for a couple more end-of-season appearances if promotion got wrapped up early, but illness has kept him out recently and reports of glandular fever could mean his campaign is over.

What Farke said: “Also Sam Chambers is not available, he's ill.”

Possible return date: Pre-season

