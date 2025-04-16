AI predicts final Championship table - here's where Leeds United finish

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have four games to hold their nerve as a return to the Premier League edges closer.

Leeds United will look to box off another difficult away-day on Friday as they head to Oxford United with automatic promotion edging closer. Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Preston North End sent Daniel Farke’s side five points clear of Sheffield United in third and with just four games to go, a return to the Premier League feels close.

Promotion is by no means wrapped up, however, and Sheffield United’s three-game collapse is evidence how quickly things can change, but the fact Leeds’ two main rivals have to play each other on Easter Monday is another significant boost. The Whites have been favourites to go up virtually all season and Saturday’s results only strengthened their case.

The bookmakers, Opta and just about every other supercomputer has Leeds going up but what does Artificial Intelligence think? Well, the YEP asked AI tool Grok to give its thoughts on how these final four games will pan out, and it’s predictably good reading for Farke’s side.

Predicted points total: 46

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points total: 46 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 46

2. 23. Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points total: 46 Photo: David Horn

Predicted points total: 48

3. 22. Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points total: 48 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 49

4. 21. Derby County

Predicted points total: 49 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 51

5. 20. Hull City

Predicted points total: 51 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 52

6. 19. Portsmouth

Predicted points total: 52 | Getty Images

