Leeds United will look to box off another difficult away-day on Friday as they head to Oxford United with automatic promotion edging closer. Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Preston North End sent Daniel Farke’s side five points clear of Sheffield United in third and with just four games to go, a return to the Premier League feels close.
Promotion is by no means wrapped up, however, and Sheffield United’s three-game collapse is evidence how quickly things can change, but the fact Leeds’ two main rivals have to play each other on Easter Monday is another significant boost. The Whites have been favourites to go up virtually all season and Saturday’s results only strengthened their case.
The bookmakers, Opta and just about every other supercomputer has Leeds going up but what does Artificial Intelligence think? Well, the YEP asked AI tool Grok to give its thoughts on how these final four games will pan out, and it’s predictably good reading for Farke’s side.