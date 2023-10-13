Leeds United have been blessed with some integral players over the last 25 years, some of whom were with the club at the peak of its powers in European football, while others dazzled Elland Road in the lower leagues.
As the song goes, Leeds have been through many ups and downs over the past quarter of a century, from the heady heights of a UEFA Champions League semi-final to the depths of League One and embarrassing FA Cup eliminations.
The club are currently on an upward trajectory with Daniel Farke and the 49ers steadying the ship following last season’s relegation from the Premier League. The YEP tasked its Leeds following to come up with their most important and influential players of the past 25 years with supporters responding in their droves.
Here are the Whites’ most influential players of the past 25 years in alphabetical order.
1. LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Fans of Leeds United show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Fans of Leeds United show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
2. Luke Ayling
Ayling has racked up over 250 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals including some stunners in his time at Elland Road. Into the final year of his contract with the club, when the defender eventually moves on, he'll be fondly remembered for playing a key role in the promotion season of 2019/20. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
3. Patrick Bamford
Another of the 2020 promotion heroes still at Elland Road, Patrick Bamford may no longer hold down a place in the starting XI each week, largely due to injury, but fans acknowledge he has scored a crucial number of goals since joining from Middlesbrough, particularly under Marcelo Bielsa, none more so than in the 2020/21 Premier League season when he struck 17. (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
4. Luciano Becchio
A Leeds legend in his own right and only the second South American in this list, Becchio entertained the masses during some of Leeds' darkest days, firing the club back to the second tier. 87 goals in 221 appearances only tells half the story. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths