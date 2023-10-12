Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 13 players ‘on course’ to leave Leeds United next summer as things stand

Thirteen Leeds United players are in the final years of their respective contracts

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST

Leeds United are finding their feet under Daniel Farke as the Whites sit fifth in the Championship table with the October international break about to get into full swing.

After losing 3-1 at Southampton, Leeds responded in strong fashion to record back-to-back home wins over QPR and Bristol City to fire them into the play-off places.

It was a summer of change at Elland Road, with a number of new faces arriving to offset the numerous departures following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. There could be more changes next summer with a number of players in the final years of their respective deals. All of the players whose deals are set to expire in 2024 are listed below.

1. Sam Byram

The defender signed a one-year deal upon his arrival in the summer.

2. Ian Poveda

The forward joined on a permanent four-year deal from Man City in 2020.

3. Lewis Bate

Bate signed for Leeds from Chelsea on a three-year deal in 2021.

4. Stuart Dallas

The Northern Irishman joined Leeds in 2015, signing a three-year extension deal back in 2021.

