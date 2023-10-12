Leeds United are finding their feet under Daniel Farke as the Whites sit fifth in the Championship table with the October international break about to get into full swing.

It was a summer of change at Elland Road, with a number of new faces arriving to offset the numerous departures following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. There could be more changes next summer with a number of players in the final years of their respective deals. All of the players whose deals are set to expire in 2024 are listed below.