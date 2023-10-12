After a stuttering start to the Championship season, Leeds United have started to hit their stride under Daniel Farke as they occupy fifth spot after 11 games.

The Whites won just one of their August league fixtures as their new-look squad looked to settle into a rhythm. Since the start of September, Leeds have picked up 14 points from the 21 on offer to move fifth in the table on 19 points. They are level on points with Sunderland, who boast a slightly better goal difference to occupy fourth spot.