Leeds United star features in Championship Team of the Season so far alongside Sunderland, Leicester City & Ipswich Town players - gallery

Leeds United sit inside the Championship play-off places after 11 games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:24 BST

After a stuttering start to the Championship season, Leeds United have started to hit their stride under Daniel Farke as they occupy fifth spot after 11 games.

The Whites won just one of their August league fixtures as their new-look squad looked to settle into a rhythm. Since the start of September, Leeds have picked up 14 points from the 21 on offer to move fifth in the table on 19 points. They are level on points with Sunderland, who boast a slightly better goal difference to occupy fourth spot.

Stats experts at WhoScored have named their Championship Team of the Season so far using their player ratings system. It is no surprise to see Leicester City and Ipswich Town represented after a strong start for the top two but there is a spot for one Leeds man who has enjoyed an impressive season so far.

WhoScored rating: 7

1. GK - Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 7

WhoScored rating: 7.1

2. DEF - Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.1

WhoScored rating: 7.2

3. DEF - Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

WhoScored rating: 7.2

4. DEF - Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

