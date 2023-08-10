Boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s Championship trip to Birmingham City and a Willy Gnonto update.

Farke had ten players out injured for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury Town for which Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.

Italian international teenager forward Gnonto also failed to make the matchday squad and Farke revealed in Wednesday night’s post-match press conference that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured.

Speaking at Thursday afternoon’s pre-Birmingham press conference at Thorp Arch, Farke provided an update on Gnonto also also revealed that both Rutter and Greenwood have been training, adding that Rutter may be able to feature against the Blues.

“The signs are quite good,” said the Whites boss. “He could travel with us. It’s a major boost for our quality players up front. There is a chance for the weekend.”