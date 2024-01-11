Leeds United 'target' made available as winger decision put on pause

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as preparations ramp up for Cardiff City.

Leeds United are now reaching the latter stages of their preparations for Saturday's away clash with Cardiff City. The Whites need to keep the pressure on the top two, and they will need to find an answer for their less than ideal away form if they want to make up the gap.

Daniel Farke's men have been superb at home so far this season, but they need to pick up more wins on the road to match the likes of Ipswich Town. As Leeds craft a plan to pick up a win in South Wales, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Roberts made available

Leeds have been handed a potential boost in their reported bid to land a new right-back. With the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, the Whites are a little thin at right-back between Sam Byram and Archie Gray - who is a midfielder by nature. Spence had his loan cut short last week while Ayling has moved to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

According to reports, Burnley star Conor Roberts is a target this winter, and the Mirror have now reported that the Clarets are willing to sell the Welshman this month.

Brooks latest

Leeds are said to be interested in another Welshman in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, who could be allowed to leave on loan this month in a bid to secure more starts. According to TalkSport's Alex Crook, the Whites are interested, but a deal won't take place until late in the window due to the Cherries losing some depth this month.

“Brooks has a lot of Championship interest, Leeds as well [as Southampton]," he told GiveMeSport. "But I think with Bournemouth losing Hamed Traore because he’s got malaria, he won’t return anytime soon.