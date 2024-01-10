Darko Gyabi's only senior start for Leeds United this season came in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town. Image: Tony Johnson

The January transfer window is beginning to gather pace and Leeds United are starting to do business. The Whites haven’t brought anyone in just yet, but they’ve made the decision to send Djed Spence back to Tottenham and Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan.

As such, they are expected to be active in the coming weeks as they look to add the necessary additions to get them over the line in the race for promotion. Here’s a look at some of the headlines coming out of Elland Road this evening.

Gyabi wanted

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle are keen on signing Leeds United youngster Darko Gyabi this month, according to reports. Gyabi has struggled for game time at Elland Road this season after failing to convince Daniel Farke that he deserves to be part of his plans.

According to Football Insider, though, he could be offered the chance to get out and play some football over the second half of the season with Plymouth said to have ‘opened talks’. Plymouth have lost both Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle this month and there could be opportunities to pick up the game time Gyabi so desperately needs at this stage in his career.

The 19-year-old joined the Whites for a fee of £5m from Manchester City in 2022 and has made just two league appearances for the club.

Mepham on the list?

Leeds United are admirers of Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, according to Talksport’s Alex Crook. Crook claims the Whites like the Wales international while he also mentions David Brooks, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road previously this week, as a potential option for the Whites this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mepham has struggled for game time at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola, making just two Premier League starts this season. As such, he could be available this month should an approach be made.