Leeds United stars past and present pay tribute as Luke Ayling leaves Elland Road

Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough after seven and a half years with Leeds United

Leeds United players past and present have been taking to social media following Luke Ayling’s Elland Road departure. After struggling for game time under Daniel Farke this season, the club’s vice-captain has been allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

With his contract at the club due to expire this summer, the move ensures he has played his last game for the club, bringing an end to his seven-and-a-half-year stint in West Yorkshire. The 32-year-old has achieved club legend status for his efforts in white during that time with his role during the club’s promotion season of 2019-20 being considered absolutely pivotal.

Ayling leaves Leeds having made 268 appearances, with his last coming in the win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Sunday. As he prepares to begin a new chapter of his career at the Riverside Stadium, Ayling’s friends and former teammates have been sending their best wishes on social media.

Here’s a selection of some of the more recogniseable faces to send Ayling a message on Instagram.

Liam Cooper: Gonna miss you mate! 8 years side by side! Been through everything the beautiful game throws at us! Unbelievable player & team mate but an even better man! Wishing you nothing but the best pal!

Joe Gelhardt: What a legend, all the best Bill

Adam Forshaw: Legend mate

Robin Koch: What a guy and what a legend! It was a pleasure to share three years together! All the best for your next chapter my brother!

Sean McGurk: What a guy. All the best Bill

Pascal Struijk: What a guy, legend!

Marc Roca: Legend

Junior Firpo: What a player, and what a guy! Thank you for everything since day 1. Will miss you my man

Pablo Hernandez: Leeds legend!!! All the best in your new chapter

Kiko Casilla: Legend

Rodrigo: What a player!

Helder Costa: Legend. All the best Luke

Barry Douglas: What a player and what a man pleasure to share a dressing [room] with you bro

Tyler Roberts: Pleasure sharing some of those moments with you. Forever a legend

Ben Parker: For what you were as a player on the pitch, you were an even better person off it. Legend

Marcos Abad: Luke all the best for you and family. You are top class in every sense