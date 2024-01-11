Cardiff City are aiming to bring in a new striker this month with Leeds United making the trip to south Wales on Saturday

Cardiff City have reportedly made an approach to sign Fenerbahce and Turkey international striker Mehmet Umut Nayir ahead of Leeds United's visit to south Wales on Saturday afternoon.

After defeating Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Daniel Farke's side return to Championship action this weekend as they seek to keep pace with Southampton in third and Ipswich Town in second.

BBC Sport reports Cardiff are targeting a move for Nayir and have already spoke to Fenerbache about signing the player. The Welsh club would need to complete a deal and have the player registered before by 12pm on Friday in order for him to be available to face Leeds.

Cardiff have scored just 34 goals this season, with only one side in the top half scoring fewer after 26 games. Erol Bulut's side are just three points off the play-offs and appear keen to strengthen their forward options as they target a top-six finish.

Nayir has been capped four times by Turkey and scored his only goal for his nation in a 2-0 win over Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in June. He scored 17 times last season during a loan spell with Turkish Super Lig outfit Umraniyespor. He joined Fenerbache in the summer but has yet to score for the club in 12 appearances in the league and Europa Conference League.

Cardiff face competition from West Brom for the player. Unless things develop quickly on Thursday, the Welsh club are unlikely to have Nayir available against Leeds with a deal yet to be agreed.

