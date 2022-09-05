Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United suffered a setback on Saturday when they lost to Brentford.

The Whites conceded five in West London to fall to their second defeat of the campaign, but they have still put together a solid start.

Jesse Marsch’s men sit ninth in the table, and they will still be confident of putting together a season where they are not battling relegation.

It was a busy summer for the Whites, who managed to secure incomings aplenty ahead of last week’s deadline.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road:

Dieng latest

Leeds’ summer target Bamba Dieng continues to be linked with a move away from Marseille.

The striker missed out on a move to Elland Road after deciding to reject Leeds in favour of a move to OGC Nice at the last moment.

But he then failed to complete his move to Nice, ending up in limbo at Marseille.

According to L’Equipe, Royal Antwerp are now chasing a deal ahead of this week’s Belgian deadline, but there is a complication.

The report claims Dieng prefers not to move to Belgium, but he might have to choose between limited minutes and a move to Antwerp.

He might just be regretting rejecting a move to Leeds at this point.

James deal explained

Marsch has explained why he allowed Dan James to join Fulham on loan on deadline day.

“Yeah, it was clear that if we needed to add something that we needed to move something,” he said. “I hate speaking about it that way because I love Dan James, he’s an incredible person and he gives everything to the group always.

“When we were trying to think about how to get the balance right in the team, this was the key was garnering the most interest and it was the only way that we could create flexibility to try and go out and add a striker position that we felt we needed.

“So I wish that we wouldn’t have had to do it and even the way that it went down because it was kind of tough for Dan.

“We discussed it weeks before the transfer deadline about the possibility and then we had a lot of open conversations with Dan and it was tough at the end because I know he likes it here and his family likes it here.