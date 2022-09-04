Jesse Marsch’s side dazzled in last month’s 3-0 win at home to Chelsea and Leeds were predicted to finish in ninth place after the Blues success based on the odds for the Premier League title and thereafter relegation prices.

But United’s next three games have yielded only one point via the midweek 1-1 draw at home to Everton and Leeds conceded five goals for the first time under Marsch in Saturday’s defeat at Brentford which came one week after a 1-0 loss at Brighton.

The Whites remain in the top half of the table in ninth place but there has been a big change as to where Leeds are now envisaged to end up come next May.

Following Arsenal’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United which concluded the sixth round of games, here, based on the very latest odds, are the new predicted Premier League finishing positions including a big change in who is now forecast to go down.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 2-5. Odds for relegation: 4500-1. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 8-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales