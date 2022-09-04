Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after Brentford beating and big change relegation forecast
Leeds United have taken just one point from their last three games and there has now been a big change as to where the Whites are predicted to finish.
Jesse Marsch’s side dazzled in last month’s 3-0 win at home to Chelsea and Leeds were predicted to finish in ninth place after the Blues success based on the odds for the Premier League title and thereafter relegation prices.
But United’s next three games have yielded only one point via the midweek 1-1 draw at home to Everton and Leeds conceded five goals for the first time under Marsch in Saturday’s defeat at Brentford which came one week after a 1-0 loss at Brighton.
The Whites remain in the top half of the table in ninth place but there has been a big change as to where Leeds are now envisaged to end up come next May.
Following Arsenal’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United which concluded the sixth round of games, here, based on the very latest odds, are the new predicted Premier League finishing positions including a big change in who is now forecast to go down.