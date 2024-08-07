Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are likely to welcome more new recruits before the window closes later this month

Leeds United target Dejan Ljubicic has insisted he ‘doesn’t concern’ himself with transfer rumours amid ongoing speculation over his future at FC Koln.

Leeds had a bid for Ljubicic, believed to be worth around £3.3million, rejected by Koln earlier this summer and while it remains to be seen if they will return with an improved offer, the midfielder is certainly on the radar at Elland Road. With just one year remaining on the 26-year-old’s contract, knocking back interest poses the risk of a free exit next summer but the Billy Goats are eyeing an instant return to the Bundesliga and seem willing to take that risk.

Koln kicked off their 2. Bundesliga campaign last week as they were beaten 2-1 by Hamburger SV on Friday night, with Ljubicic playing the entire game. The visitors went 2-0 up inside 35 minutes but Ljubicic worked to get his side back in the contest as he provided the assist for Linton Marina’s second-half goal with a whipping cross into the penalty area that was headed home by his teammate.

Speaking to German outlet 90Minuten, Lujbicic was questioned on his future but opted to keep his cards close to his chest. He said: “Rumours are part of football. I don’t concern myself with them. I’m here in Cologne, I want to perform well again. I want to show people that ‘Dejan is playing good, powerful football again.’”

Get Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth - the new newsletter packed with original, in-depth Leeds writing for less than £1 a week There is still almost a full month of the transfer window remaining but the presence of Ljubicic in the starting XI at least suggests an exit is not imminent. Recent reports have claimed Leeds will return with another bid for the midfielder - as they did when luring Jayden Bogle away from Sheffield United - but Koln club chiefs have been defiant when quizzed on their player’s future.

“I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us,” managing director Christian Keller said recently. “I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year I didn't see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to. For personal reasons, he didn't have an easy time and was also repeatedly set back physically by many infections. We all know that if the mind is not well for a long period of time, it also has physical effects. I am pleased that Dejo is now feeling better again and is much more relaxed. Dejo can be a real difference maker for us.”

Leeds are expected to sign a central midfielder before the August 30 deadline, with reports also linking them with Birmingham City’s Jordan James and Gabriel Sara of Norwich City. Joe Rothwell signed on loan from Bournemouth this summer but was expected to compete with Glen Kamara, rather than replace him.

The £8m exit of Kamara has allowed Farke to alter the midfield dynamic slightly, with Rothwell’s arrival signalling a move towards a bigger attacking threat playing alongside Ethan Ampadu. And Ljubicic has shown his ability to get forward since being linked with a move.