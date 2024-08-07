New Portsmouth attacker Elias Sorensen could go up against Leeds United this weekend and says he is ready to prove himself in English football after signing a three-year contract at Fratton Park.

The Danish forward previously spent time with Newcastle United but struggled to make a breakthrough at St James' Park before returning to his native Denmark.

It is in the Scandinavian nation where Sorensen has made a name for himself, firing Esbjerg back to the top flight last season. Sorensen has arrived at Pompey in a reported £300,000 deal having scored 26 goals and registered 15 assists in 33 appearances during 2023/24.

Earlier this summer, Sorensen scored one and assisted a further four Esbjerg goals in a 6-3 victory over Hobro IK before sealing his return to England as Portsmouth pulled the trigger on his signing.

Sorensen averaged a goal every other game for Esbjerg, netting 43 times in 84 appearances, whilst adding an impressive 22 assists. The 24-year-old told Pompey's official website: "I was happy at Esbjerg, but now the next step is to come back here and prove myself, which I’m excited about.

“I love the football culture in England. I’ve matured massively since the last time and my lifestyle is 10 times better.

“It’s a perfect time and I’m ready."

Sorensen is likely to go up against Leeds' own new arrival Jayden Bogle this weekend as the Dane typically features from the left wing but has been known to play centrally earlier in his career.

“I have a desire to get into the box all the time and if there’s a chance to shoot, I always try to do that.

“If I miss, I don’t care and will try again. I love scoring goals and so always want to get into the dangerous areas," Sorensen added.