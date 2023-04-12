Leeds United have set their sights on Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou months after his stellar performances at the World Cup, according to Fichajes. The report claims the Moroccan is growing ‘impatient’ and is desperate to leave the club this summer.

Bono joined Sevilla in 2019 and quickly impressed in Spain, keeping the most clean sheets in Europe’s top five leagues in 2021 (32 in 59 games). However, it wasn’t until his heroics in Qatar last winter that his name was put up in lights. The 32-year-old made two saves during the penalty shoot-out against Spain and kept the joint-most clean sheets at the World Cup (3) as Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

With Bono set to leave Sevilla this summer, reports during the January transfer window claimed he could be available for around £26 million. Leeds’ pursuit of the goalkeeper is likely to depend on Illan Meslier’s future, with the Frenchman continuing to be linked with a host of top clubs.

If the Whites can earn a decent fee for the youngster then Bono could be seen as a good replacement at Elland Road - though their Premier League status will be important in their bid to lure him to England.

Trio spotted in Monte Carlo

Leeds United’s Weston McKennie, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra have been spotted in Monte Carlo, days after the Whites were thrashed 5-1 by Crystal Palace. The trio were photographed in Monaco watching Novak Djokovic play in the Monte Carlo Masters.

The three players all started for Leeds as they were beaten on home soil, with McKennie the only one playing the full 90 minutes. The latter two were substituted when Javi Gracia’s side were only one goal behind in the relegation clash.

With their trip across Europe coming three days after the loss, the picture - which was taken from Amazon Prime’s coverage of the tennis - has been met with some criticism from fans, though others have claimed they should be allowed to ‘clear their heads’.

