The deadline for season ticket renewals passed on Friday and Leeds have revealed that 98 per cent of supporters with a season ticket opted to renew their seat by Friday’s deadline, setting a new record renewal rate for the club.

In a release issued on Tuesday evening, Leeds United said: “Leeds United are delighted to have seen supporters once again show their overwhelming and unconditional support for the team. As the club enters its final matches of the 2022/23 Premier League season, the backing that Javi Gracia and his players have received has once again been phenomenal, and this will be needed in our remaining four home matches.

"Win, lose or draw the Leeds United faithful have been there to encourage the team through it all, as always. We would like to wholeheartedly thank our superb fanbase after 98 per cent of supporters with a Season Ticket opted to renew their seat by Friday’s deadline, which is a new record renewal rate for the club.

RECORD RENEWALS: From Leeds United season ticket holders. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.