Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke continues plans for another Championship promotion push.

Leeds United are waiting for the right targets to become available this summer as they hunt for some new signings. Daniel Farke’s side kick-start the new 2024/25 season with a home clash against League One champions Portsmouth.

The Whites will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League once again after losing in the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours relating to the club...

Burnley eye Leeds United target

Burnley are interested in Leeds-linked Nat Phillips from Liverpool. The centre-back, who is from Bolton, spent the second-half of last term on loan at Cardiff City.

The Athletic claim the Clarets are keen on luring him to Turf Moor following the appointment of Scott Parker as their new manager. Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have seen a bid rejected for his services.

The Whites have signed Joe Rodon on a permanent basis following his impressive temporary stint from Tottenham Hotspur. However, Liam Cooper’s future remains up in the air meaning another player may be needed in that department.

Phillips was on the books at Bolton Wanderers as a youngster before joining Liverpool. He has made 29 appearances in all competitions since his switch to Anfield and has also had spells away from Merseyside at Stuttgart, AFC Bournemouth and Celtic, as well as the Bluebirds.

The 27-year-old still has a year left on his deal but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying for the next campaign.

New move for former Leeds loanee

Former Leeds loanee David Martin has linked up with Ipswich Town following their promotion to the top flight. He will assist their Head of Goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin, as well as taking part in first-team training when required.

The 38-year-old cut ties with Southend United at the end of June following the end of his contract with the National League side.

He had also had spells in the past at Liverpool, MK Dons, Millwall and West Ham in the past and has played over 400 games.

Martin linked up with the Whites back in the 2009/10 season and played once for the Yorkshire outfit whilst they were in League One.

Defender exit

Charlie Cresswell’s exit to Toulouse has been announced. He has said: “I felt wanted by the Club, who pushed a lot internally to sign me. They made me understand that I could become an important part of the project. A project that promises to be very ambitious, which is what I liked too.

“It’s a risk yes, but I also wanted to get out of my comfort zone. There aren't many English people who go abroad, but I wanted to test myself to discover a new experience and improve in all areas of the game. It's a real challenge, but it's exciting.