Leeds United could find themselves up to £750,000 richer this summer due to a sell-on clause in former academy striker Max Dean's MK Dons contract.

The 20-year-old Merseysider did not make a first-team appearance for Leeds but while still under contract at Elland Road was allowed to sign for MK Dons on a free transfer 18 months ago, where he joined up with former Under-21s boss Mark Jackson. Dean spent the majority of last season working under former Newcastle United defender turned up-and-coming coach Mike Williamson, making it to the League Two play-off semi-final.

En route, the young forward scored 15 times in 29 league appearances, finishing the season on 19 goals across all competitions. This has attracted the interest of French club Toulouse, who have just confirmed the addition of 21-year-old defender Charlie Cresswell in a separate £3.8 million transfer from Leeds.

Toulouse were interested in Dean's services back in January but are now said to have now lodged a bid with MK Dons, worth between £1 million and £1.5 million.

According to YEP sources, the club have a 'favourable' sell-on clause in the deal which took him to Stadium:mk, which is understood to be 50 per cent of any future sale. Should the 20-year-old move this summer, mirroring a similar transfer between Dons and Toulouse which saw Rhys Healey join Les Violets in 2020, Leeds could be entitled to up to £750,000.