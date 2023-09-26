Leeds United target attracting ‘further interest’ as left-back update emerges

Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for their next Championship clash

Leeds United are starting to find their feet under Daniel Farke. They won 3-0 at home to Watford last time out.

The Whites are back in action with an away trip to Southampton this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target latest

Leeds-linked Matt O’Riley is expected to attract ‘further interest from clubs across Europe in January’ with it looking like Celtic will face a battle to keep hold of him down the line, as per a report by Sky Sports. The 22-year-old, who is a former Denmark youth international, has been a key player for the Hoops since joining them in 2022.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Fulham before joining MK Dons. The Londoner went on to play 54 games for the Dons in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals before a move to Glasgow came about with his future up in the air now.

Left-back update

Kai Wagner, who has been on Leeds’ radar in the past, is keen to move to Europe from USA, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. He is currently on the books of Philadelphia Union in the MLS and has become one of their most prized assets over recent campaigns.

The full-back played in Germany for Schalke and Würzburger Kickers before his move across the pond. He is now apparently eager to move closer to home now.

Opposition boss comments

Hull City’s Adama Traore missed a sitter against Leeds last Wednesday to win the game. The Mali international bounced back with a goal against Stoke City as his side won 3-1.

The Tigers are 4th in the table, one position above the Whites. Liam Rosenior told Tigers +: “I knew he was going to score (against Stoke) after what happened on Wednesday (against Leeds) he’s a top player.