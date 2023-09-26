All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as preparations ramp up for Southampton.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with fellow relegated club Southampton after a big win last time out.

Daniel Farke’s men defeated Watford 3-0 at home last time out, and with seven points from their last nine, Leeds are now inside the top six, but they will need to continue their good form to remain there. Southampton have not had such a good start to life in the second tier, and pressure is already building on Russell Martin, who only arrived in the summer.

O’Riley interest

Leeds are still said to be interested in a move for Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

According to the Daily Record, the Whites showed an interest in the 22-year-old midfielder during the summer and they could now return in January depending on contract talks between Celtic and the midfielder. The Hoops are said to have already begun new contract talks, with O’Riley under terms until 2026 as things stand.

But it’s a race for Celtic to get a new deal wrapped up ahead of January with fresh interest expected.

Gray interest

Pundit Carlton Palmer has been speaking about possible interest in Leeds youngster Archie Gray.

“The 17-year-old is now being monitored by several Premier League clubs. Everton and Crystal Palace are just two keeping an eye on him,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think Leeds will get promoted this season, I really believe that, I said it at the start of the season. If they do get promotion, and they do get a big money offer on the table, then it may force Leeds’ hand. It’s always important for a young player to be getting minutes, and he’s getting that and playing at Leeds United at such a tender age. He’s unlikely to move to a Premier League club and play every week, so it’d be best to stay where you are.