Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

The Leeds United player who was ‘great’ v Watford as ‘different’ claim made

One former Leeds United player has been praising the form of a current Whites man after the win over Watford.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United continued their improved form with a win over Watford over the weekend. The Whites defeated Watford 3-0 at home to make it two wins by that scoreline in three games, while Daniel Farke’s men have picked up seven points from the last nine available.

That run of form has taken Leeds into the top six after a shaky start to the season, and key players are now coming into form. One of those players is striker Georginio Rutter, who has silenced narratives from last season with bright performances early in this campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rutter wasn’t on the scoresheet against the Hornets, with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jadon Anthony scoring, but he did recently net against Millwall, and it’s not just his goals who are impressing. Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack has been praising Rutter, and in particular, his performance against Watford over the weekend.

Most Popular

“It was more the second-half. First-half, he had the chance and should probably have scored. So he might have been a little bit frustrated at half-time,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “But coming in the second-half, like you said, it was like a different player, just his touches, his lay-offs, his awareness, even his strength. Yeah, he just looked great.”

Leeds spent a whopping £35.5million to sign Rutter last season, and the striker rarely featured during the run-in, leading to questions over the signing, and indeed his ability. But the 21-year-old is coming into his own this season, and it looks as though he will continue to form a key part of Farke’s front line.

Related topics:WatfordDaniel Farke