The Leeds United player who was ‘great’ v Watford as ‘different’ claim made

One former Leeds United player has been praising the form of a current Whites man after the win over Watford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That run of form has taken Leeds into the top six after a shaky start to the season, and key players are now coming into form. One of those players is striker Georginio Rutter, who has silenced narratives from last season with bright performances early in this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutter wasn’t on the scoresheet against the Hornets, with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jadon Anthony scoring, but he did recently net against Millwall, and it’s not just his goals who are impressing. Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack has been praising Rutter, and in particular, his performance against Watford over the weekend.

“It was more the second-half. First-half, he had the chance and should probably have scored. So he might have been a little bit frustrated at half-time,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “But coming in the second-half, like you said, it was like a different player, just his touches, his lay-offs, his awareness, even his strength. Yeah, he just looked great.”