The Leeds United player who was ‘great’ v Watford as ‘different’ claim made
One former Leeds United player has been praising the form of a current Whites man after the win over Watford.
Leeds United continued their improved form with a win over Watford over the weekend. The Whites defeated Watford 3-0 at home to make it two wins by that scoreline in three games, while Daniel Farke’s men have picked up seven points from the last nine available.
That run of form has taken Leeds into the top six after a shaky start to the season, and key players are now coming into form. One of those players is striker Georginio Rutter, who has silenced narratives from last season with bright performances early in this campaign.
Rutter wasn’t on the scoresheet against the Hornets, with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jadon Anthony scoring, but he did recently net against Millwall, and it’s not just his goals who are impressing. Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack has been praising Rutter, and in particular, his performance against Watford over the weekend.
“It was more the second-half. First-half, he had the chance and should probably have scored. So he might have been a little bit frustrated at half-time,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “But coming in the second-half, like you said, it was like a different player, just his touches, his lay-offs, his awareness, even his strength. Yeah, he just looked great.”
Leeds spent a whopping £35.5million to sign Rutter last season, and the striker rarely featured during the run-in, leading to questions over the signing, and indeed his ability. But the 21-year-old is coming into his own this season, and it looks as though he will continue to form a key part of Farke’s front line.