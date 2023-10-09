Leeds United head into the international break on the back of a win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United won 2-1 against Bristol City over the weekend. The Whites returned to winning way against the Robins following their loss to Southampton.

Daniel Farke’s side are now in the play-offs as they head into the international break now. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Left-back latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will face fresh competition from Europe if they were to rekindle their interest in Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner in January after being linked with a swoop for the MLS ace over the summer. The 26-year-old, who is from Germany, is facing an uncertain future in America and is reportedly wanted in Serie A now.

According to Sport1, Lecce have ‘concrete interest’ in the full-back this winter as they look to bolster their ranks in the next transfer window. Wagner moved over the pond in 2019 from Würzburger Kickers and has since made 168 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and an impressive 31 assists.

Loan update

Middlesbrough hold an ‘option’ to buy Leeds attacker Sam Greenwood for £1.5million at the end of his loan spell, as per a report by The Athletic. The 21-year-old was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Boro came calling.

He scored for Michael Carrick’s side in their 4-0 win over rivals Sunderland last time out. His boss was impressed with his performance and said afterwards: “He’s still finding his feet for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I have faith and trust in him, and knew what he was capable of, even in a different position to what he played the other night. He was terrific all round this afternoon and I was really pleased with him.