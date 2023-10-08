Leeds United head into the international break on a high after picking up back-to-back wins

Leeds United made it a hat-trick of home victories in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have enjoyed an overall positive period following the September international break, winning four of their last six games, drawing one and losing the other.

They sit fifth on 19 points, level with Sunderland in fourth and just a point behind Preston North End in third. Ipswich Town are nine points ahead in second with Leicester City a further two points clear at the top of the table.