Final Championship table predicted for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Middlesbrough & more

Leeds United head into the international break on a high after picking up back-to-back wins

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Oct 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 08:14 BST

Leeds United made it a hat-trick of home victories in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have enjoyed an overall positive period following the September international break, winning four of their last six games, drawing one and losing the other.

They sit fifth on 19 points, level with Sunderland in fourth and just a point behind Preston North End in third. Ipswich Town are nine points ahead in second with Leicester City a further two points clear at the top of the table.

As Leeds prepare for a two-week break due to international fixtures, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Predicted points - 34

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 34

Predicted points - 37

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Predicted points - 37

Predicted points - 38

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points - 38

Predicted points - 49

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points - 49

