Leeds United head into the next international break sat in the play-offs

Leeds United beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road this weekend. The Whites are 5th in the table after picking up their fifth win of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side play his former team Norwich City away after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target latest

Football League World reported earlier this year that Leeds were keen on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old, who is an England youth international, is a key player at Ewood Park and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

In this latest update regarding his situation from The Sun ahead of the January transfer window, he is being ‘courted’ by Newcastle United and they are poised to make a ‘new bid’ for his services this winter. Crystal Palace, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion have all also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Defender frustrated

Bristol City’s Kal Naismith has admitted he felt ‘deflated’ after his side lost to Leeds. The former Wigan Athletic man scored for the Robins against the Whites.

He spoke after the match and told his club website: “I’m a little bit deflated, as usual after most defeats. They are hard to take as a footballer. You build up to it, you come here (to Elland Road).

“We were in the game but weren’t us I didn’t feel. We never went and really took it to them.”