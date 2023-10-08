Leeds United signed off for the international break with Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Bristol City and a fresh verdict has now been reached on the predicted final table with a big change in Whites expectation.

Leeds approached last weekend’s trip to Southampton unbeaten in their last six games but Daniel Farke’s Whites slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat which left them 12th in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers.

But a 1-0 win against the Rs elevated United back up to sixth place and Leeds climbed another spot into fifth via Saturday’s victory against the Robins in which Farke’s side served up 21 attempts at goal.

Fifth-placed Leeds are now level on points with fourth-placed Sunderland who were walloped 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough. Third-placed Preston North End are now only one point ahead of Farke’s side after suffering a 4-2 defeat at second-placed Ipswich Town.