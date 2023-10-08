Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Big Leeds United change in new predicted final table and expectation after Bristol City win

Leeds United signed off for the international break with Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Bristol City and a fresh verdict has now been reached on the predicted final table with a big change in Whites expectation.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Oct 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST

Leeds approached last weekend’s trip to Southampton unbeaten in their last six games but Daniel Farke’s Whites slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat which left them 12th in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers.

But a 1-0 win against the Rs elevated United back up to sixth place and Leeds climbed another spot into fifth via Saturday’s victory against the Robins in which Farke’s side served up 21 attempts at goal.

Fifth-placed Leeds are now level on points with fourth-placed Sunderland who were walloped 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough. Third-placed Preston North End are now only one point ahead of Farke’s side after suffering a 4-2 defeat at second-placed Ipswich Town.

Leaders Leicester City also marched on with a 2-0 win at home to Stoke City and Leeds consequently remain nine points adrift of the automatic promotion spots and 11 behind top spot. But there has now been a big change in Whites expectation and here is how the bookmakers now predict the final table to look and who goes up based on the odds for the title, promotion and relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 1-3.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-3. Photo: Aaron Chown

Odds for relegation: 4-7.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-7. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Odds for relegation: 10-11.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 10-11. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Odds for relegation: 11-4.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 11-4. Photo: Andrew Matthews

