Leeds will hope their visit to Anfield, for the second time in 2022, ends more positively than their February trip, after it was revealed on Friday morning that United will face the Reds at 7:45pm on Saturday, October 29.

The Whites’ last visit to the red half of Merseyside saw Leeds ship six goals on a night when it was decided by the club’s board that they should part with Marcelo Bielsa’s company.

Leeds’ 6-0 defeat preceded a 4-0 capitulation at home to Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend and spelled the end of Bielsa’s three-and-a-half year spell as United boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 29th’s visit will be Jesse Marsch’s first outing against Jurgen Klopp’s side as Leeds head coach, but not his first trip to Anfield as a coach.

Marsch’s FC Red Bull Salzburg played at Anfield during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, when a certain Erling Haaland scored in a 4-3 defeat for the Austrians.

Until now, Leeds’ kick-off time had yet to be determined, however now it has been decided that Liverpool vs Leeds United will be a Saturday evening offering and selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The fixture comes at the end of a hectic month for both sides, with Leeds’ trip to Anfield their sixth first-team game over a four-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad