Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United announced their new away ticket price cap for the 2024/25 Championship campaign on Tuesday.

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have praised the decision to cap away end tickets at Elland Road for the 2024/25 season and called on other clubs to stop using Whites fans ‘as their pay day’.

Leeds confirmed on Tuesday that a new price cap would be put in place for away supporters travelling to Elland Road, ensuring all adult visitors from across the Championship will pay a fixed £30. The cap mirrors that applied by all Premier League teams since 2022 and puts an end to last season’s much-debated reciprocal pricing scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Leeds chiefs contacted every other Championship club in a bid to agree on a reciprocal deal that would subsidise tickets for away fans at Elland Road and travelling Leeds fans at the reverse fixture. But a number of clubs rejected the offer and criticised the tactic, with Leeds now altering their approach to a more simple cap.

In a statement posted on their social media channels, the trust wrote: “After campaigning for fair & reciprocal pricing for away fans, it’s great to see the club have implemented a £30 price cap on away tickets and have also approached other clubs to match this for our fans.

“We know there are still some Championship clubs who still haven’t agreed to reciprocal pricing so we will be encouraging the relevant Trusts to contact their own clubs to stop using LUFC fans as their pay day and offer fair prices regardless of their opponent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of last season’s Championship opponents did agree to a reciprocal pricing deal with tickets subsidised significantly for the likes of Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, who all paid less than £30 for their respective trips to Elland Road. But other clubs railed against what was described as a ‘negotiating tool’ by Coventry City and fans often came to blows on social media.

Following Southampton’s announcement that travelling fans would pay £47 for their final-day trip, the reciprocal pricing policy came into focus once again and the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust called for a ‘sensible cap’ at the time - something that the club have seemingly taken on board.

Upon confirming the cap, a statement from Leeds United said: "Leeds United can announce for the 2024/25 Sky Bet Championship campaign, we will introduce a new price cap for away supporters attending matches at Elland Road. The new fixed price will be £30 per adult ticket to each match, whoever the opponent is. This approach falls in line with the Premier League’s pricing policy. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans.