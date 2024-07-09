Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United Under-21s goalkeeper Harry Christy has signed a fresh one-year contract with the club, tying him to the Whites until next summer.

Leeds have completed business for goalkeepers in each of the last two days, following on from the arrival of Alex Cairns from Salford City.

Christy is set to remain with the Under-21 group for the 2024/25 campaign, but as first-choice for the reserve side, is in effect the club's fourth-in-line behind Illan Meslier, Karl Darlow and new arrival Cairns.

The 20-year-old's renewal follows fellow U21 player Reuben Lopata-White signing his first professional contract with Leeds earlier on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to be the last new contract to report in the coming days.

An official statement read: "Born locally, Christy has been with the club for a number of years, progressing throughout the academy age groups and becoming a regular starter at both Under-18 and then Under-21 level in that time.

"Last season saw the stopper represent the Under-21s in their Premier League 2 campaign, whilst he also featured on the bench for the first team in the Emirates FA Cup.

"Harry becomes the latest young player to commit his future to Elland Road and everyone at the club looks forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch."

