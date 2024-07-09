Leeds United have revealed a new price cap for away supporters at Elland Road for the 2024/25 Championship season after ditching last term's reciprocal pricing plan.

For the 2023/24 campaign the Whites contacted opposition clubs to attempt to set in place a reciprocal deal for each game, in order to lower prices for away fans at Elland Road and Leeds fans on their travels around the division. The deal was met with a measure of acceptance in the Championship but some, like Coventry City, railed against it. The Sky Blues rejected the offer and released a statement criticising Leeds' negotiating tactics: "We believe it is not for opposition Clubs to dictate pricing or price categories to other Clubs," it said. "Using high prices at their own Club as a negotiating tool to adjust prices at other Clubs should not be the case.

Leeds have now decided to fix the price of away tickets at Elland Road at £30 for adults, regardless of the opponent. Premier League clubs unanimously agreed in 2022 to maintain their £30 away ticket cap for a further three seasons in recognition of the additional travel costs involved with attending away matches. A Leeds United statement said: "Leeds United can announce for the 2024/25 Sky Bet Championship campaign, we will introduce a new price cap for away supporters attending matches at Elland Road. The new fixed price will be £30 per adult ticket to each match, whoever the opponent is. This approach falls in line with the Premier League’s pricing policy. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans. Whilst some accepted and both sets of supporters were able to benefit from this, some clubs would not agree to reciprocal arrangements. As a club, [we] recognise the vital role that away supporters play at every match and we believe in a fair and consistent pricing strategy for all football fans. We hope that this move will ensure our loyal supporters also pay fair and consistent prices when travelling to support the team away from home."