Official Leeds United club store in the Merrion Centre announces sudden closure after seven years
One of Leeds United’s official club stores in the city centre has announced it’s sudden closure.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leeds United store in the Merrion Centre has closed after being officially opened in 2016 by then-manager Garry Monk and a selection of players.
In a statement the club said: “Leeds United can confirm that the Merrion Centre retail store has ceased trading, after seven years in operation.
“Our remaining stores at Elland Road, Trinity Leeds, White Rose and Leeds Bradford Airport all remain open for business as usual.”