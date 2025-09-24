There will be a renewed sense of optimism and confidence surrounding Leeds United when they head into an Elland Road double header with Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur over the next fortnight.

After a run of four games without a win in any competition and just one win in five games during the first month of the new season, Daniel Farke’s men racked up a first away victory of the campaign when they came from a goal down to earn all three points in Saturday’s visit to Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result has taken the Whites in mid-table and they now head into their next two games knowing they could move into the European places with a positive points return - but where are Leeds predicted to finish in the table when the curtain comes down on the 2025/26 season next May?

We take a look at a predicted final Premier League table put together by AI tool Grok3.

1 . Arsenal Grok3: Mikel Arteta's side has been rock-solid defensively, conceding just twice in five games, while summer signings like Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze add firepower to an already potent attack. Their consistency in big games and depth will see them pip Liverpool by a single point in a thrilling title decider on the final day.

2 . Liverpool Grok3: Arne Slot's rebuild with big-money buys like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak has fueled a perfect start (five wins, 11 goals scored). Their high-pressing style dominates domestically, but minor squad rotation issues in Europe could cost them the title despite finishing as the league's top scorers.

3 . Manchester City Grok3: In a Pep transition, City's early stumbles (two losses) highlight vulnerabilities, but Erling Haaland's return to form (three goals vs. top-six sides already) stabilises them. They'll secure Champions League football comfortably but lack the spark for a top-two push.

4 . Chelsea Grok3: Enzo Maresca's young squad gels quickly, with their 10 goals in five games showcasing attacking flair. Solid mid-table form early on builds into a late surge, but defensive lapses against elite teams keep them just shy of the top three—still a huge step up from recent chaos.

5 . Tottenham Hotspur Grok3: They'll challenge for Europe but drop points in chaotic derbies, finishing strongly to nab a Europa League spot ahead of expectations.